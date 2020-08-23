Watch The Final Trailer For ‘Tenet’

The final trailer for “Tenet” has hit the web, and it looks great.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“Tenet” is viewed as the biggest movie of 2020, and the latest trailer will only jack up expectations. Give it a watch below.

I can’t wait for “Tenet” to come out. It was supposed to come out this summer, but coronavirus derailed that from happening.

Now, it’ll hit theaters starting September 3, and I’m pumped to see what we get in the latest film from Christopher Nolan.

“Tenet” looks like it’s going to mess with our minds, keep us guessing and be packed with action. If you’re not down with that, then you’re no fan of mine.

The hype surrounding this movie is massive, and it looks like it’s going to meet them. After all, we’re talking about Christopher Nolan!

We’re talking about one of the biggest legends in the game!

You can check out “Tenet” starting September 3. It looks like it’s going to be absolutely outstanding.