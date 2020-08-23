Widow Of Slain Police Captain David Dorn Will Speak At Republican National Convention

The widow of murdered St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn is set to speak at this week’s Republican National Convention.

According to the list released Sunday by the Republican National Committee, Ann Dorn is scheduled to speak on Thursday, during the final night of the convention.

The Trump campaign releases list of RNC speakers for this week pic.twitter.com/tvffhA0N9n — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) August 23, 2020

Retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn, 77, was shot and killed on June 2 after he responded to a burglar alarm at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry. The break-in at Lee’s was tied to the widespread protests and riots following the death of George Floyd. (RELATED: Line To Pay Respect To Fallen Police Captain David Dorn Should Renew Faith In America)

The following week, Dorn was remembered at a public visitation that drew a crowd of hundreds.

Astounding: The show of public support for fallen officer David Dorn, who was killed last week while protecting a small business from looters pic.twitter.com/OXHt4nkyMq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 9, 2020

Other featured speakers at the RNC include another couple from St. Louis — Mark and Patricia McCloskey — who stood on their property with firearms and confronted protesters who claimed that they had only entered the private street because they were marching to Democratic St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home.