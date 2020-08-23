Politics

Widow Of Slain Police Captain David Dorn Will Speak At Republican National Convention

Capt. David Dorn died after protecting a shop from looters. (Courtesy of St. Louis Police Department)

The widow of murdered St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn is set to speak at this week’s Republican National Convention.

According to the list released Sunday by the Republican National Committee, Ann Dorn is scheduled to speak on Thursday, during the final night of the convention.

Retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn, 77, was shot and killed on June 2 after he responded to a burglar alarm at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry. The break-in at Lee’s was tied to the widespread protests and riots following the death of George Floyd. (RELATED: Line To Pay Respect To Fallen Police Captain David Dorn Should Renew Faith In America)

The following week, Dorn was remembered at a public visitation that drew a crowd of hundreds.

Other featured speakers at the RNC include another couple from St. LouisMark and Patricia McCloskey — who stood on their property with firearms and confronted protesters who claimed that they had only entered the private street because they were marching to Democratic St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home.