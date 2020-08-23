Watch The Latest Trailer For ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ With Gal Gadot

Another trailer has been released for “Wonder Woman 1984.”

The plot of the highly-anticipated sequel with Gal Gadot, according to IMDB, is, “Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wonder Woman (@wonderwomanfilm) on Feb 11, 2020 at 12:32pm PST

Judging from the latest trailer, fans are in for a fun time as we watch Gadot return as the legendary superhero. Give it a watch below.

Anyone who says the first “Wonder Woman” wasn’t great is either a liar or an idiot. “Wonder Woman” was off the wall impressive with Gadot and Chris Pine.

Now, both of them are returning for a second run in “Wonder Woman 1984.” How could you not be excited?

Superhero movies are hit or miss in my eyes, and there isn’t much middle ground. There’s no doubt that Gadot playing Wonder Woman has been a smashing success, and I have no doubt the sequel will be impressive.

After all, Gadot is arguably the biggest actress in the game right now. She’s a superstar and only gets more and more popular with every project she does.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wonder Woman (@wonderwomanfilm) on Jun 16, 2018 at 3:45am PDT

You can see “Wonder Woman 1984” starting October 2. There’s no doubt that I’m all in on this one.