Watch The Preview For The Season 3 Finale Of ‘Yellowstone’

The preview for the season three finale of “Yellowstone” is out, and it looks awesome.

The final episode of the latest season airs tonight on the Paramount Network, and I speak for millions of fans when I say that we’re all excited. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Incredible In The New Episode ‘Meaner Than Evil’)

If the preview for “The World is Purple” is an accurate indication of things to come, we’re for a ton of chaos and violence. Give it a watch below.

If you’re not excited to watch this episode tonight, then you’re no friend of mine. It’s that simple. You’re either riding with the Duttons or you’re not with us at all.

I honestly have no idea what to expect going into “The World is Purple.” We know the Duttons have identified Roarke as the man behind Wade Morrow’s actions, and we know the enemies of the Duttons don’t last long.

Outside of that, I don’t have a clue what’s going to happen. All I know is that I expect bodies to hit the ground.

Bad guys don’t have long life expectancies in “Yellowstone,” and something tells me that fact isn’t changing tonight.

Will Roarke fall? Will any members of the Duttons go down? I have so many questions and we’ll get them answered tonight on the Paramount Network. You all better be watching with me!