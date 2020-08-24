‘Joe Biden Believes We Can’t Think For Ourselves’: Baltimore Congressional Candidate Kim Klacik Blames Democrats For Crumbling Cities At RNC

Republican Maryland 7th Congressional District candidate Kim Klacik addressed black Americans during the first day of the Republican National Convention, expressing her frustration with Democrats who’ve “neglected” cities like Baltimore.

Klacik, who’s running to fill the Baltimore congressional seat left vacant by the death of Demcoratic Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings in October 2019, described the city as destitute and crumbling. “Let me remind you the Democrats have controlled this part of Baltimore City for over 50 years and they have run this beautiful place right into the ground,” she says.

She also rebuked Democrats for assuming black Americans would always be a reliable voting base for the Democratic Party, but without offering avenues for opportunity and prosperity.

Republican congressional candidate in Maryland Kim Klacik: “Joe Biden believes we can’t think for ourselves; that the color of someone’s skin dictates their political views. We’re not buying the lies anymore. You and your party have neglected us for far too long.” pic.twitter.com/KBx1m4JxHk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 25, 2020

“Abandoned buildings, liquor stores at every corner, drug addicts, guns on the street — that’s now the norm in many neighborhoods. You’d think Maryland taxpayers would be getting a whole lot since our taxes are out of control, instead we’re paying for decades of incompetence and corruption. Sadly the same cycle of decay exists in many of America’s Democrat-run cities. And yet the Democrats still assume that black people will vote for them no matter how much they let us down and take us for granted.” (RELATED: Baltimore Congressional Candidate Kim Klacik Says Viral Campaign Ad Brought Her In $2 Million)

Klacik won the Republican primary for the congressional district in early June. Her viral campaign video released Aug. 17 gained more than 4.4 million views on Twitter in less than a day, according to the New York Post.

“We’re sick of it and we’re not gonna take it anymore. The days of blindly supporting the Democrats are coming to an end,” she continued.

“In Baltimore we have the highest number of black Republicans in the entire country running for office this election cycle. Joe Biden believes we can’t think for ourselves. That the color of someone’s skin dictates their political views. We’re not buying the lies anymore. You and your party have neglected us for far too long.”

Klacik completed her speech by addressing what she believes the people of Baltimore want and how a Republicans can deliver for urban residents, and touted President Donald Trump for “bringing the country back roaring.”

“We want lower taxes, we want school choice, we want a chance to get ahead. Not just get by. That’s what President Trump promised and that’s what President Trump delivered.

“President Trump is bringing this country back roaring. He’s bringing the American spirit to life for all Americans.”