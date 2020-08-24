Brett McMurphy Says The Big 10 Never Voted To Cancel Football, Kevin Warren Steered University Presidents Towards Canceling

Big 10 Commissioner Kevin Warren reportedly used his iron fist to push university presidents towards canceling the football season.

According to a Sunday report from Brett McMurphy, there was never a formal vote in the Big 10 to cancel football, and Warren’s goal was to “steer” university presidents towards not having games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch and listen to him break it down below.

.@Brett_McMurphy shared some insight on how much influence Commissioner Kevin Warren had on the @bigten‘s decision to postpone football this fall. pic.twitter.com/wRntSupPSA — Stadium (@Stadium) August 23, 2020

Things just keep getting worse and worse for Cowardly Kevin! You just hate to see such an upstanding member of Big 10 leadership get ragged on around the clock.

It’s almost like he’s way in over his head and has no business running (now ruining) the most prestigious sports conference in America.

We need to know exactly who supported canceling the season and who didn’t. We need a list of names of every single university president who agreed with Warren on canceling the season during the coronavirus pandemic.

Every Big 10 athletic director wanted to play football, and the season was still canceled. Kevin Warren and these idiotic university presidents have amassed so much power that Saddam Hussein would be jealous. Care to defend yourself @KevinFWarren? https://t.co/7rvp7P2vNs — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 23, 2020

Once we have the list, we’ll fire everyone on it. This is now officially a war to save the Big 10, and the time for negotiations are over.

With every new day, we learn more and more information that paints Warren and other leaders as the dumbest people on the planet.

As a Big 10 man, I refuse to let these morons represent me. Remember, Kevin Warren doesn’t think it’s safe for the B1G to play football, but his own son is playing at Mississippi State!

Keep hiding in the basement, Kevin! Big 10 fans will never forget this. You best believe that.