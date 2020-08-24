‘It’s A Wonderful Life’: Cancer Survivor Says Trump Saved Her Life

Cancer survivor Natalie Harp told attendees at the Republican National Convention that President Donald Trump saved her life.

Citing the president's support of "Right to Try" legislation, Harp said Monday that his policy had allowed her access to the treatment she credits with with saving her life after a stage-two cancer diagnosis.

WATCH:

“In the classic Jimmy Stewart film, ‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ George Bailey is given a great gift, a chance to see what the world would be like without him. Tonight, Mr. President, we’d like to give you that same gift, without you, we’d all be living in Pottersville, sold out to a crooked Mr. — Or I should say Mrs. Potter, with no hope of escape except death itself,” Harp began.

She went on to talk about her cancer diagnosis — terminal bone cancer — and the fact that once the traditional chemotherapies had failed, she had been passed over by potential clinical trials for new treatments.

“The Democrats love to talk about health care being a human right. But right to what? Well, I’ll tell you. To them, it’s a right to marijuana, opioids and the right to die with dignity,” Harp continued, saying that the Democrats were essentially pushing a politically correct version of assisted suicide.

“I was told I was a burden to my family and to my country. And that by choosing to die early, I’d actually be saving the lives of others by preserving resources for them rather than wasting them on a lost cause like myself,” she said.

“You see, Mr. President, you’ve done so much more than your promises made and promises kept. For numbers only tell part of the story,” Harp added. “We are the rest of it. Facts with faces, of Americans who would still be forgotten if you and our favorite first lady hadn’t given up your own wonderful life so we could have the chance at one.”

Harp concluded by returning to her analogy, explaining that Trump was like George Bailey in his own way. “George Bailey’s father was right, all you can take with you is that what you’ve given away,” she said. “And Mr. President, that makes you the richest man in the world. For you have used your strength to make America strong again. Sacrificed the life you built to make America proud again. And you risked everything to make America safe again. It’s a wonderful life.”