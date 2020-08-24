Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney Takes A 10% Pay Cut During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney is taking a gigantic pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ClemsonInsider.com, Swinney and all other Clemson athletic employees making north of $400,000 have taken a 10% pay cut. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How much money is that for Swinney? Well, in the last available data from USA Today, the two-time national champion coach made $9.3 million.

That means Swinney might be about to lose damn near a million dollars.

I’m all for being a team player, but I’d never give up this kind of cash. I don’t care how much money I have in the bank or how much I’ll still make.

Giving up 10% of the kind of money Swinney makes is outrageous. I think a five percent cut would have been justified.

Taking 10% is laughably unnecessary, especially with Clemson still playing. We’re talking about the man who built the Tigers into a national power.

He should be the very last person anyone comes asking to give up money.

We’ve all made sacrifices during the pandemic. That’s just a fact, but giving up 10% of his contract is the kind of sacrifice he shouldn’t be asked to make.