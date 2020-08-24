Police Arrest Man For Pulling Gun On Pro-Life Activists Outside Planned Parenthood

Police arrested a man for pulling a gun on pro-life protestors and making a “threatening statement” to the activists outside a Delaware Planned Parenthood last week.

Officers from the Dover Police Department responded Friday morning to calls from a group of pro-life protestors outside the Planned Parenthood – Dover Health Center, in Delaware, according to a Saturday press release from the Dover Police Department.

A police investigation alleges that 31-year-old Jerome Aniska “engaged with the pro-life demonstrators that were on the public sidewalk and an argument ensued,” the press release said.

“During this argument, Aniska pulled out a black handgun and made a threatening statement to the group,” the press release said. (RELATED: ‘Hail Satan’: Students Met With Public Masturbation, Glass Hurled, As They Pray Outside Abortion Clinic)

Police officers arrested Aniska and charged him with two counts of aggravated menacing, two counts of terroristic threatening, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. He was later released on a $26,000 unsecured bond.

Planned Parenthood – Dover Health Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

It is unclear what group the pro-lifers were with, or why Aniska allegedly pulled the gun on them. The pro-life Delaware Right to Life did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

