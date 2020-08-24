‘Democrats Won’t Let You Go To Church, But They’ll Let You Protest’: Jim Jordan Slams Democratic Riot Policies

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan slammed Democrats for hypocrisy during the coronavirus pandemic, saying: “Democrats won’t let you go to church, but they’ll let you protest.”

Jordan spoke Monday night at the Republican National Convention where he emphasized that “the Republican Party is the pro-America party” and “President Trump is the pro-America candidate.” (RELATED: Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris Says Highlighting Her Attacks On Biden Is A ‘Distraction’)

“This election is about who can preserve the values, principles and institutions that make America great,” Jordan said. “Don’t believe me? Look at what’s happening in American cities, cities won by Democrats. Crime, violence, mob rule.”

“Look at the positions they have taken in the past few months,” Jordan continued. “Democrats won’t let you go to church but will let you protest. Democrats won’t let you go to work but they’ll let you riot. Democrats won’t let you go to school but they’ll let you go loot.”

Jordan said that Trump has fought against Democrats’ “crazy ideas.” (RELATED: Jerry Falwell Jr. Denies Reports He’s Left Liberty After Saying Wife Had Affair Without His Involvement)

“He’s taken on the swamp, all of the swamp, the Democrats, the press and the never-Trumpers,” Jordan said. “And when you take on the swamp, the swamp fights back.”

