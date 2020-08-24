Ellen DeGeneres Planning To Talk About Workplace Allegations With Her Fans

TV host Ellen Degeneres will address fans about the toxic workplace allegations and sexual misconduct claims made by employees of her show.

DeGeneres was spotted by paparazzi after eating lunch in Santa Barbara on Saturday, according to an article published by Daily Mail.



“I will be talking to my fans,” DeGeneres said in the video after being asked how the show would look after three of her producers were fired. (RELATED: REPORT: 3 Producers Out At ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations)

As previously reported, NBC recently confirmed executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman had parted ways with “The Ellen Show.” The news came after two reports of a toxic workplace on set for the show surfaced. Former and current employees made claims to Buzzfeed News about the way staff was treated on set and claimed executive producers and writers engaged in sexual misconduct with staffers.

DeGeneres claimed she “had allowed the show to be run like a ‘well oiled machine’ rather than seeing the staff as people,” during a conference call with staffers, NBC reported.

Since the allegations became public, WarnerMedia opened an investigation into the show. DeGeneres also added new benefits for her employees. The new package includes increased paid time off and a new medical leave policy along with time off for birthdays.