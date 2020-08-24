‘Glee’ Star Lea Michele, Zandy Reich Welcome Baby Boy Ever Leo

Actress Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich have welcomed their baby boy.

People magazine confirmed the baby was named Ever Leo in an article published Sunday.

“Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful,” a source told the outlet Sunday. “[Ever]’s been an easy baby so far.” (RELATED: Lea Michele Reportedly Considered To Be Toxic In Beauty Industry, Insider Shares)

The “Glee” star and her entrepreneur husband first were connected romantically in July of 2017. Reich proposed to Michele in April of 2018.

Reich proposed with a personally designed ring by designer Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas. The two eventually got married in March of 2019 at a ceremony in Northern California.

“We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family,” the couple told People magazine at the time. “And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Michele has always wanted to be a mom. The actress once told “Daybreak” in 2014 that she wanted a “billion” kids.

“Of course – I’m going to have like a billion of them! But mainly because I always hated being an only child, I always wished I had more siblings!”