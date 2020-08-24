Supermodel Ireland Baldwin Says She Was ‘Attacked’ In Parking Lot, Posts Pictures Of Bruises

Supermodel Ireland Baldwin posted pictures of her face with bruises and shared she was “attacked” in a parking lot allegedly by a women “desperate for cash.”

“Yesterday in the late afternoon, I was attacked by a woman who was high out of her mind on drugs and desperate for cash,” the 24-year-old model captioned her post on Instagram, along with several shots of her face with bruises. The post was noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Sunday.

“She decked me in my face in a parking lot and took my belongings and jumped in a getaway car while her husband took off,” she added. “All was sorted with the police and she was arrested.” (RELATED: Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Poses Nude For Famous PETA Campaign)

Baldwin continued, “Luckily I had witnesses and got assisted really quickly. The cops told me this is happening frequently because people are desperate for money right now due to Coronavirus and people being out of work.” (SLIDESHOW: Hailey Baldwin Ranks No. 1 On Maxim’s Hot 100 List)

The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger went on to explain that “there is a lot of theft and muggings going down. Posting this to remind everyone to be really careful and watch your surroundings. These are really difficult times and we need to look out for one another.”

The alleged attack on the supermodel reportedly happened in New York City, per TMZ.