Ivanka Celebrates ‘Enormous Success’ Of Farmers To Families Food Box Program During Pandemic

Ivanka Trump celebrated the “enormous success” of the Farmers to Families Food Box program Monday in North Carolina and touted its “historic investment” during the pandemic.

“The president [Donald Trump] mentioned the enormous success, 70 million boxes of fresh produce, milk, dairy, delivered from our local family farms to those who are vulnerable across the country,” the first daughter explained during her remarks in Mills River at Flavor 1st Growers and Packers. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“While at the exact same time, saving countless jobs in terms of the distribution networks, the distributors, like this great facility that was having to lay people off because the supply chain was severed,” she added. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

WATCH:

At one point, the Ivanka called it an “historic investment,” noting that the USDA has “never done anything like this.”

.@IvankaTrump on USDA fresh box program: “Parents who were collecting these boxes for their children… had tears in their eyes, because not only did they know that their children & their family would eat… they had never experienced the produce that was given to them.” pic.twitter.com/YM5I8aoURA — The Hill (@thehill) August 24, 2020

During the event, Trump also announced that “we will provide an additional $1 billion to fund the Farmers to Families Food Box program. It’s worked out so well. It’s worked out so well,” per a White House pool report.