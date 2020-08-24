Video Appears To Show Business With ‘Black Lives Matter’ Sign Up In Flames Thanks To Rioters

A business in Kenosha, Wisconsin that donned a “Black Lives Matter” sign appears to have been torched during a riot following the Sunday shooting of an unarmed black man, Jacob Blake.

Protesters are still out and about in Kenosha Wisconsin. Reports say that looting has begun. Unofficial reports say that #JacobBlake is still alive and may be in stable condition (unconfirmed). #jacobblake #justiceforjacobblake pic.twitter.com/hrACBOL7zm — mrmikefrost (@sumbodysaidthat) August 24, 2020

Used car dealership Car Source had their inventory set on fire after hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the shooting of Blake. Video shows hollowed out vehicles as protesters geared up for another protest Monday night. The video also showed that the business had the slogan “Black Lives Matter” on its sign.

We’re out here in Wisconsin. A few hundred people just began to march. A small number of officers are guarding the courthouse, where a torched truck is parked pic.twitter.com/aXxvXsEger — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers released a statement saying he stands with protesters.

“We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equality and accountability for Black lives in our country…and we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites,” Evers said according to Kenosha News.

Protests broke out Sunday after a graphic video surfaced showing Jacob Blake walking away from two police officers and attempting to get into his car when one of the officers grabbed and pulled his T-shirt from behind before both officers point their guns at Blake. Seven shots can be heard in the video. (RELATED: Unrest Erupts In Wisconsin Town After Police Shoot Black Man Entering His Car)

Blake was immediately rushed to the hospital to undergo surgery while officers involved in Blake’s shooting were placed on administrative leave while it’s investigated, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Meanwhile, crowds formed at the site where Blake was shot and rioters set cops cars on fire, according to Insider.

One officer was beaten in the head with a brick, and police used tear gas to disperse Sunday’s crowd, according to Insider.