Arrests Made After Looters Targeted Evacuated California Homes During Wildfires

More than a dozen people have been arrested for looting or planning on looting California homes that have been vacated by those fleeing wildfires, according to a Sunday report.

A total of 13 people have been apprehended as Californians continue to report looting cases, Sheriff Jim Hart told the Associated Press. Thousands have fled their homes in anticipation of wildfires spreading from south San Francisco, AP reported.

“I have no empathy, I have no patience for somebody who’s going to come into our community and steal from people who have been evacuated and victimized and traumatized,” Hart said during a news conference, according to AP.

What it’s like driving through a wildfire at night #CZULightingComplex pic.twitter.com/LdkZBBp1Eb — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 23, 2020

A total of five suspected looters were arrested Sunday in one traffic stop, Chief Deputy Chris Clark told the AP. Officers recovered six firearms, drug equipment and other stolen property, Clark said, according to AP.

More than 100 law enforcement officers are sweeping evacuation zones and stopping any non-emergency response vehicles, AP reported. (RELATED: Looters Argue With Armed Store Owners ‘About Why They Can’t Break In’ On Live TV

A fire chief was among the recent victims of theft when looters reportedly swiped his wallet from a department-issued vehicle, according to the news wire.

“I can’t imagine a bigger low-life,” Hart told AP about the theft of the chief’s belongings.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.