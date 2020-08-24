REPORT: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Received $4.5 Million In Gifts, Freebies

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly received more than $4.5 million in gifts and freebies from friends, family and brands.

In the new biography, "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family," authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand detail the gifts and freebies the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex got during their courting, wedding and beyond, per Page Six in a piece posted Sunday on Instagram.

It all started on their very first date in 2016 when Markle's hotel room at the Soho house was reportedly comped, per the outlet.

Meghan‘s friend Markus Anderson owns the place and her room would have cost $535.

According to the report:

While the couple was courting, Anderson “put them up” at a private four-bedroom cottage in the Cotswolds Soho Farmhouse and at the Soho House property at Babington in Somerset. He also arranged a weekend getaway for them, saving Prince Harry and his then-girlfriend $6,100.

The piece goes on to note how the former “Suits” actress and Harry were helped during their dating by her former pal Jessica Mulroney who offered her friend use of a private jet to fly from Toronto to London that would have cost someone else $65,000.

The royals also reportedly flew to their honeymoon location on a “private jet loaned by a friend.”

Markle and Harry were also gifted Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle by Queen Elizabeth II. The Daily Mail report notes that a home in the area recently sold for $4.3 million.

For those that might recall, Meghan’s friends threw her a fancy baby shower in New York that was filled with A-list stars. The outlet noted that her pals Amal Clooney and Serena Williams covered the $400,000 bill. She also reportedly flew to the festivities thanks to the use of Amal and George Clooney’s private plane, saving her $65,000, per the outlet.

The piece later notes that when the former royals flew from Canada to Los Angeles, they reportedly stayed for free at the mansion owned by Tyler Perry for four months. A similar rental in the same neighborhood would have reportedly run someone else $60,000.

During the royals wedding in 2018, candle company Diptique reportedly provided diffusers to cover up the “musty” smell of St. George’s Chapel, per the outlet. Each diffuser reportedly goes for $170 each.