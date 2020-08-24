‘More Misinformation For The American Public’: Postmaster General Calls Congressman’s Accusations ‘Outrageous’

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy sparred with Democratic Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts over recent U.S. Postal Service policy changes at a congressional hearing Monday.

DeJoy, who appeared before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, called Lynch’s accusations “outrageous” after the congressman blamed DeJoy for reported slow downs in mail delivery. Lynch had also said recent changes to postal service policy were unprecedented and “embarrassing.”

“After 240 years of patriotic service delivering the mail, how can one person screw this up in just a few weeks?” Lynch said. “I understand you bring private sector expertise. I guess we couldn’t find a government worker who could screw it up this fast.”

WATCH:



Lynch also expressed outrage that the postal service is unprepared for the upcoming election. He said there were only two possibilities: DeJoy is either incompetent or malicious. (RELATED: USPS Faces Financial, Logistical Hurdles In Run Up To Expected Election Mail-In Ballot Surge)

“We can only reach two conclusions. One, either through gross incompetence, you have ended the 240 year history of delivering the mail reliably, on time,” Lynch said. “The second conclusion we can gather is that you are doing this on purpose. And that you are deliberately dismantling this once proud tradition.”

After his time expired, Lynch said, “What the heck are you doing?”

DeJoy acknowledged the postal service’s history of reliable mail delivery and said he was proud to lead the agency. But, he called Lynch’s accusations “outrageous.”

“Every accusation you made, other than adhering to the truck schedule, is inaccurate and more misinformation for the American public,” DeJoy said.

DeJoy also said he wouldn’t replace letter sorting machines, which were removed from some post offices in recent months.

After facing criticism over internal changes, the postal service suspended further policy changes, DeJoy announced in an Aug. 18 statement.

The House of Representatives passed legislation Saturday that would reverse the policy changes and give the postal service emergency funding, CNBC reported. Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the House back into session over the weekend to pass the bill.

FULL VIDEO:



