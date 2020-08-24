Mississippi State Will Sell Beer At Football Games During 2020 Season

Fans of the Mississippi Bulldogs will be able to get some cold beers at games during the 2020 season.

The Bulldogs released their protocol for home games for the 2020 season during the coronavirus pandemic and it was announced that alcohol sales are a full-go at Davis Wade Stadium. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While capacity is capped at only 25% and tailgating isn’t allowed, at least the people in the stands will be slinging cold brews.

MSU Reveals Game Day Operational Guidelines, Stadium Capacity Projections, COVID-19 Safeguards, and resort status implementation for Davis Wade Stadium in 2020#HailState????https://t.co/iILHypUYky — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) August 21, 2020

I love this move from the Bulldogs. I absolutely love it. It’s not a secret that I’m a big believer in selling alcohol during football games.

There’s literally no reason at all why we shouldn’t be selling beer at college football games.

Cold beer and college football go hand-in-hand. Anyone who argues differently probably cheered for the Soviet Union during the Miracle on Ice game.

It’s honestly embarrassing how many schools are still refusing to sell beer. What moral high ground do they think they’re defending?

It’s such a stupid stance to have.

Luckily, for fans of Mike Leach and the Bulldogs, it’s no longer a concern because the cold beer will be plentiful.