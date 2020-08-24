Mike Milbury Stops Commentating NHL Games After Comment About Women Not Distracting Players

Mike Milbury is done commentating NHL games for the foreseeable future.

During a recent NHL playoff game between the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals, Milbury said that the bubble system was great because there aren’t any “women here to disrupt your [the players’] concentration.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, that comment was enough to get Milbury booted. According to USA Today, he released a statement Saturday saying, “In light of the attention caused by my recent remark, I have decided to step away from my role at NBC Sports for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. I do not want my presence to interfere with the athletes as they try to win the greatest trophy in sports.”

What an absolute joke of a situation. We’re booting the great Mike Milbury for stating an obvious fact? Is anyone dumb enough to argue that the point isn’t correct?

As somebody who grew up in the world of sports and has worked in sports at the highest level, women are an absolute distraction at times.

You might not like hearing that, but it’s 100% true. Why do you think athletes are often sequestered the night before games?

Why do you think the NBA won’t let Instagram models in the league’s bubble in Orlando? It’s because we’re in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, and women coming around pro athletes is a recipe for disaster.

Milbury made a lighthearted comment about women being distractions and he just lost his spot for the playoffs. What an absolute joke. There was nothing wrong with what he said. He’s not wrong and I’ll die on this hill if I have to.