Pelosi Labels Republicans As ‘Enemies Of The State,’ Says They Are ‘Domestic Enemies Of Our Voting System’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called Republicans a list of names Monday, saying they are “enemies of the state” and more when speaking about election interference.

Pelosi went off on the Republican Party and President Donald Trump during an interview with MSNBC, saying they are “domestic enemies” of America’s voting system. Pelosi’s comments came after Trump spoke at the Republican National Convention.

“We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. And sadly, the domestic enemies to our voting system and honoring our Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States. But again, let’s just get out there and mobilize, organize, and not let the President deter anybody from voting. And again, support the postal system which is election central,” Pelosi said.

WATCH:

“They’re doing everything they can, suppress the vote — with your actions, scare people, intimidate by saying law enforcement will be there, diminish the role of the postal system in all of this. It’s really actually shameful. Enemies of the state,” Pelosi continued. (RELATED: Moderator Appears To Talk Over Beginning Of Nancy Pelosi’s DNC Speech)

On Saturday, Pelosi and House Democrats voted to provide $25 billion in funding to the U.S. Postal Service in order to prevent election interference.