‘Return To Normal’: Trump Releases His Second Term Agenda

President Donald Trump released his agenda for a second term Sunday night, publishing a bullet point list covering issues from the attempt to end COVID-19 to defending police.

Trump’s campaign sent out the agenda in an email blast as a teaser for the president’s Thursday address at the Republican National Convention. Among his goals should he gain office a second time are “create 10 million jobs in 10 months,” and “return to normal by 2021” regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to trying to create jobs and eradicate COVID-19, Trump’s agenda seeks to end U.S. reliance on China in its industry supply chains. Trump says he would bring 1 million manufacturing jobs back from China by offering tax incentives to companies that do so, as well as withholding federal contracts from companies that outsource to China.

Trump’s plan also says he will “hold China fully accountable for allowing the virus to spread around the world.” (EXCLUSIVE: ‘A Much Dirtier Game’ — Trump Wants To ‘Get Involved’ In Making Advertiser Boycotts Illegal)

Aside from the hot button coronavirus-related issues, Trump says his second term would also focus on passing congressional term limits, providing school choice to parents, fully funding the police and blocking illegal immigrants from gaining access to U.S. welfare.

“President Trump will further illuminate these plans during his acceptance speech Thursday at the Republican National Convention,” the campaign email reads. “Over the coming weeks, the President will be sharing additional details about his plans through policy-focused speeches on the campaign trail.”

Absent from Trump’s agenda is any mention of big tech monopolies or the censorship of conservatives on platforms like Twitter, which Trump has repeatedly complained about since gaining office. He suggested to the Daily Caller in June that the issue was on his radar for a second term.