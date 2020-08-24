‘United, We Were Unbeatable’: Sean Parnell Reaches Across The Aisle To ‘Disillusioned’ Democrats

Army Ranger veteran Sean Parnell called on all “disillusioned” Democrats to stand with President Donald Trump, saying that it was time for all patriots to stand together.

Parnell, who is running for Congress in his home state of Pennsylvania, spoke of his own roots in the Democratic Party and the 485 days in combat that changed his life.

WATCH:

Parnell spoke first of his experience in Afghanistan, outnumbered by the enemy and facing down almost certain death. Most of his men were wounded in the first moments of battle, he said, and yet they kept up the fight.

“In the face of death, I saw ordinary Americans become heroes,” Parnell explained. “In our darkest hour, when our survival depended on each other, my men and I learned an important lesson. We all bleed red. Our differences did not define us. United, we were unbeatable.”

He went on to say that when he returned home after 485 days to the country he had risked his life to defend, he saw the Democratic Party transforming almost before his eyes.

“I watched with alarm as the party of my grandfather, a lifelong union Democrat, turned against the very people it professed to represent,” Parnell said. “I watched as Joe Biden spit venom at an autoworker who dared question his intent to take the Second Amendment and your guns. Where Democrats once stood for law abiding Americans who displayed our flags with pride, this new Democrat Party considers these people uneducated racists, clinging to guns and bibles.”

Parnell went on to say that the new Democratic Party was not a party that wanted to see Americans pursue their dreams — whatever those dreams might be — but rather, a party “that wants to dictate what those dreams are.”

“I don’t see a party that wants you to be free. I see a party that wants to chain you to conformity and will destroy anyone they deem a heretic,” he added.

“I stand here tonight calling on all Americans to join us,” Parnell concluded. “It doesn’t matter what you look like, who you love, how you worship, your gender or your job. If you’re a traditional Democrat who has become disillusioned with how radical your party has become, then stand with us. You are most welcome. America needs all patriots to rush to her defense. I promise you this, in our tent, you are free. Free to speak the truth. Choose your journey, define your life. You have the power to go as far as you aim and aim higher and keep going because that is what Americans do. We are idealists and dreamers, lovers of adventure. We’re rugged and independent. We don’t make excuses. We make the impossible a reality.”