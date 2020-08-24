State Of Emergency Declared In Wisconsin During Night Of Unrest

A state of emergency was declared for Kenosha, Wisconsin as another night of unrest began Monday.

Kenosha County also put in place an 8 p.m. curfew, citing safety concerns, Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott said.

Emergency alert just went through our phones out here for all of Kenosha County. Curfew is until 7am: pic.twitter.com/xTX7vvNGFd — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

Police used pepper balls and tear gas to disperse the crowd after rioters threw frozen water bottles, glass and other objects at the officers. (RELATED: ‘I Make No Apologies Whatsoever’: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Defends Banning Protesters From Her Block, Citing Safety Concerns)

After a variety of debris were thrown at the police line (including some frozen water bottles I saw), law enforcement deployed tear gas and pepper balls to disperse the crowd: pic.twitter.com/XDXdhQdSFC — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) August 25, 2020

A person just launched a glass bottle at the line of officers, prompting them to raise their shields. More bottles (glass and plastic) are being thrown pic.twitter.com/zhVZ8miELS — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

The crowd also lit a garbage truck on fire.

Someone just lit up a garbage truck right outside police lines: pic.twitter.com/y9oBzD4Rn3 — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) August 25, 2020

The unrest began Sunday night after video emerged showing police shooting a black man, Jacob Blake, who was entering his car, the Associated Press reported. The video showed Blake walking around the front of his car while officers followed with their guns drawn. After Blake opened the driver’s side door, an officer fired 7 shots.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

Rioters set fire to cars and threw objects at officers Sunday night. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd, and SWAT vehicles were deployed.