US

State Of Emergency Declared In Wisconsin During Night Of Unrest

Screenshot-Shelby Talcott @shelbytalcott

Shelby Talcott @shelbytalcott

Jordan Lancaster Reporter
Font Size:

A state of emergency was declared for Kenosha, Wisconsin as another night of unrest began Monday.

Kenosha County also put in place an 8 p.m. curfew, citing safety concerns, Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott said.

Police used pepper balls and tear gas to disperse the crowd after rioters threw frozen water bottles, glass and other objects at the officers. (RELATED: ‘I Make No Apologies Whatsoever’: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Defends Banning Protesters From Her Block, Citing Safety Concerns)

The crowd also lit a garbage truck on fire.

The unrest began Sunday night after video emerged showing police shooting a black man, Jacob Blake, who was entering his car, the Associated Press reported. The video showed Blake walking around the front of his car while officers followed with their guns drawn. After Blake opened the driver’s side door, an officer fired 7 shots.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

Rioters set fire to cars and threw objects at officers Sunday night. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd, and SWAT vehicles were deployed.