Shepard Smith’s CNBC Show To Premiere In September

Former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith’s new show on CNBC will premiere Sept. 30, according to a press release published Monday.

The new CNBC show “The News with Shepard Smith” was announced in June with a broad air date beginning in the fall. Smith’s new gig will run during the 7-8 p.m. time slot on the network. (RELATED: Shep Smith Makes First Public Remarks Since Leaving Fox, Talks ‘Vilification’ Of The Press)

Smith’s evening show is described as a “nightly newscast providing deep, non-partisan coverage and perspective on the day’s most important stories,” according to the press release. It will also feature “on-the-ground reporting from around the globe.”

“‘The News with Shepard Smith’ will deliver the day’s news that goes well beyond headlines and political punditry,” Dan Colarusso, CNBC’s senior vice president of business news, said in the press release. “We are going to tell stories and show images that make sense of an increasingly complicated world.”

Smith, who previously worked at Fox News as an anchor for 23 years, has several new titles at CNBC. He was named CNBC’s chief general news anchor, chief breaking general news anchor and executive editor of “The News with Shepard Smith.”

“In my more than 30 years in journalism, there has never been a better or more critical time to launch a non-partisan, fact-based evening newscast,” Smith said. “From the ongoing pandemic to the election and the economy, the mission of this program is to cover the most important news of the day with depth and clarity. Each night, we will be bold, we will be direct and we will deliver the truth to our viewers.”

Smith left Fox News in October following issues within the company. He was often criticized by President Donald Trump. Fox New’s Bill Hemmer was named as Smith’s replacement in December 2019 with his show “Bill Hemmer Reports.”

“The News with Shepard Smith” will broadcast out of Englewood Cliff, New Jersey. The show’s senior executive producer is Sanford Cannold and Sally Ramirez has been named executive producer, the press release added.