Titans Rookie Isaiah Wilson Attends College Party During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Titans rookie Isaiah Wilson is in a shade of hot water after partying during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Paul Kuharsky, Wilson was busted at a Tennessee State University party Aug. 15 and received a trespass warning from police. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When discussing the situation, head coach Mike Vrabel told the media, “We’re aware of the situation at TSU during a no-visitors policy and continue to stress the importance of good decision making as we go outside the facility,” according to the same report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panda (@7ninee) on Nov 16, 2019 at 8:01pm PST

Once again, I find myself with a tough situation on my hands when discussing this situation. First, I hate to tell a guy he shouldn’t be partying.

We’ve sacrificed too much in this country to not cut loose and party from time to time. After all, we’re the country that goes to the moon and wins Super Bowls.

When you do that, you’re born with a right to party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panda (@7ninee) on Aug 21, 2020 at 4:55pm PDT

At the same time, Wilson isn’t your average person. He’s an NFL player, and he’s on a rookie deal worth millions of dollars as a first-round pick.

He is held to different standards than the rest of us. You can dislike it all you want, but it’s true. When you get paid a ton of money to do a job, then you’re going to be expected to make smart decisions.

Partying on a college campus during the coronavirus pandemic isn’t smart at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panda (@7ninee) on Aug 12, 2020 at 5:44pm PDT

So, while I’m all for the rest of us partying, I’m not for athletes making fat stacks of money doing it. It’s just not smart.