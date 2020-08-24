The Boy Who Cried ‘Postal Service’ | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 20

Daily Caller White House correspondent Christian Datoc sits down with Wall Street guru and CEO of Farvahar Partners Omeed Malik for a new episode of “WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON.” It’s the only show that breaks down the Beltway’s economic updates for both financial VIPs and everyday Americans looking for market tips.

It’s the week of the Republican National Convention, so Malik kicked things off Monday by looking back at the Democratic National Convention and predicting how the GOP will counter Biden’s (lack of) policies. (RELATED: Biden Draws From Obama’s 2004 Keynote For DNC Acceptance Speech — Doesn’t Once Mention Trump By Name)

They also took a look at why exactly both sides of the United States Postal Service debate aren’t getting it right and offered some advice on how Republicans should be approaching the situation without giving Democrats undo ammo ahead of the election in November.

On tech, Christian had Omeed don his lawyer cap and examine the legal battles California is waging against Uber and Lyft. Is this smart policy or is California continuing to shoot itself in the foot?

Finally, we ended this week going deep on what exactly went wrong with the Trump administration’s Kodak deal. Ultimately, a government is only as strong as its weakest link and the same could be said of businesses. There’s no getting around it — weak links in both camps tanked a monumental, patriotic capitalism deal.

“Omeed Malik is the Founder and CEO of Farvahar Partners, a boutique merchant bank and broker/dealer which invests partner capital into growth businesses and acts as a liquidity provider of private placements on behalf of companies and institutional investors. The Firm also offers advisory, investment banking and capital raising services to its clients.

Prior to starting his own firm, Omeed was a Managing Director and the Global Head of the Hedge Fund Advisory Business at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Omeed was also the founder and head of the Emerging Manager Program within the Global Equities business. In this capacity, Omeed was charged with selecting both established and new hedge funds for the firm to partner with and oversaw the allocation of financing/prime brokerage, capital strategy, business consulting and talent introduction resources.

Before joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Omeed was a Senior Vice President at MF Global where he helped reorganize the firm’s distribution platform globally and developed execution and clearing relationships with institutional clients.

An experienced financial services professional and securities attorney, Omeed was a corporate lawyer at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP working on transactional matters in the capital markets, corporate governance, private equity and bankruptcy fields.

Omeed has also worked in the United States Senate and House of Representatives. Omeed received a JD, with Honors, from Emory Law School (where he serves on the Alumni Board) and a BA in Philosophy and Political Science, Cum Laude, from Colgate University.

Omeed is a Term Member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a Centennial Society Member of the Economic Club of New York and a Chairman’s Circle Member of the Milken Institute.”