University Of Nebraska Will Furlough 51 Athletic Department Employees After Football Gets Canceled

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will furlough dozens of people because of football not being played.

According to KLKNTV.com, Cornhuskers athletic director Bill Moos has announced that 51 staff members of the athletic department will be furloughed from Sept. 1 through the end of 2020. Staffers not furloughed will be forced to take a 10% pay cut. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move comes as Big 10 athletic departments face major financial uncertainty thanks to football not happening during the coronavirus pandemic.

It just keeps getting worse and worse for the Big 10. Nebraska is furloughing 51 members of the athletic department starting in September!

It’s honestly a heartbreaking situation, and there’s no other way to put it. Despite all the stuff I’ve said about the Cornhuskers, they’re still our Big 10 brothers.

Opening statement from #Huskers HC Scott Frost. "We want to play football at the University of Nebraska."

Furthermore, they took amazing care of me when I visited back in 2019. I wish them nothing but the best, and they absolutely don’t deserve what’s coming this fall without football.

It’s going to get ugly in Lincoln without game days to boost the local economy.

There’s a lot of pain coming down the pipeline because of football being canceled. I hope all the morons who endorsed this move are happy. Life sure must be nice up in those ivory towers sneering down at the working class man trying to make it through the day!