Trump Hammers Democrats For Alleged Ballot ‘Harvesting’ During His First Remarks At 2020 RNC

President Donald Trump delivered his first remarks of the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday, during which he accused Democrats of widespread ballot “harvesting” ahead of the election in November.

Earlier in his speech, the president claimed that Democrats’ concern for the United States Postal Service and calls to move the election to a mail-in system is a “scam” toward “stealing” an election. (RELATED: Trump Releases His Second Term Agenda)

WATCH:

The president went on to claim that Democratic voters are not enthusiastic about former Vice President Joe Biden’s candidacy, causing party organizers to harvest ballots.

“If they don’t have enthusiasm, so you’d say, ‘are young to vote,'” Trump posed to the crowd. “I’m not getting up to vote, I want to watch television.”

“Here is a ballot. What the hell am I going to do with this thing?” he continued. “And then they have somebody knocking on your door, and they’re harvesting. ‘Have you gotten your ballot?’ Ya, I have my ballot. Are you going to sign it? If you want. Here it is, get out of here. That’s the honest way of doing it. That’s unfair.

“Now they’re taking the enthusiasm our party has. We have tremendous enthusiasm. I think we have record enthusiasm. We have a base, we have a base the likes of which nobody has seen.”

WATCH:

The president is scheduled to deliver his nomination acceptance speech Thursday, the final night of the convention, but those familiar with the planning of the event confirmed that Trump will deliver short remarks every night.

Trump additionally released his list of second term initiatives Sunday night. The platform focuses heavily on reducing the United States’ reliance on Chinese manufacturing and to create new jobs in American to support the return of industry.