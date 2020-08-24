Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Activates National Guard In Kenosha To Counter Riots

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has deployed the National Guard in Kenosha following violent riots Sunday, numerous sources reported.

Evers announced a “limited mobilization” of 125 National Guard troops in Kenosha that would arrive by Monday evening, one day after a police reportedly shot Jacob Blake, a black man, following a domestic disturbance, WISN reported.

Blake remains in serious condition at a Milwaukee hospital.

“I know folks across our state will be making their voices heard in Kenosha and in communities across Wisconsin. Every person should be able to express their anger and frustration by exercising their First Amendment rights and report on these calls to action without any fear of being unsafe,” Evers said upon the announcement that the National Guard would be activated according to WISN.

Breaking: Rioters have broken into and vandalized the Kenosha courthouse in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake. Blake is in the ICU after surgery earlier in the night. pic.twitter.com/e9SkTtoWJF — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 24, 2020

I took this video while passing the #Kenosha County Courthouse just before 1 a.m. Protesters left the shooting scene and came here Sunday night, where they lit several garbage trucks (initially positioned in an attempt to block streets) on fire. pic.twitter.com/Kp5xLRnJFp — Kasey Chronis (@KaseyChronisTV) August 24, 2020

Mass unrest engulfed Kenosha Sunday, and included rioters setting vehicles on fire, smashing windows, and clashing with law enforcement. (RELATED:Rioters With Rifles Stop Armored Police Vehicle, Cop Hit By Brick Amid Unrest In Wisconsin)

Police used tear gas in an effort to disperse protesters who reportedly threw objects at officers and buildings and set fire to parked cars, the AP reported.

“This is a limited mobilization of the National Guard focused on supporting the needs of local first responders to protect critical infrastructure, such as utilities and fire stations, and to ensure Kenoshians are able to assemble safely,” he added.

Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

The Kenosha County Executive declared a state of emergency and set an 8 p.m. curfew Monday that is in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Evers emphasized that the National Guard troops were not meant to stop protesters from demonstrating.