Editorial

Twitter Reacts To ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Ending On The Greatest Cliffhanger In TV History

Yellowstone (Credit: Paramount Network)

Yellowstone (Credit: Paramount Network)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

“Yellowstone” set social media on fire when the season three finale aired Sunday night.

As all the fans know, the closing moments of the show were an absolute massacre of the Dutton clan carried out in a coordinated attack. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

It didn’t take long at all for the reactions to start flowing in on Twitter, and everyone was going crazy.

Yeah, I’d say those reactions more or less sum it up. Like I said going into the episode, I’d never seen anything like it before, and I’m not sure we’ll ever see anything like it again.

Every single major character other than one might be dead. Now, we have to wait months and months before finding out who is alive and who isn’t.

I’m honestly not sure how I’m going to make it through the next nine or ten months until season four arrives. It’s going to be tough as all hell.

You can’t leave us with a cliffhanger like that and expect people to just sit back and relax! My heart was beating out of my chest once the bullets started flying.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on

Season four can’t get here soon enough. Let us know what you thought in the comments.