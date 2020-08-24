Twitter Reacts To ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Ending On The Greatest Cliffhanger In TV History

“Yellowstone” set social media on fire when the season three finale aired Sunday night.

As all the fans know, the closing moments of the show were an absolute massacre of the Dutton clan carried out in a coordinated attack. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

WHO SHOT JD?

It’s go time for your theories. #YellowstoneTV — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 24, 2020

It didn’t take long at all for the reactions to start flowing in on Twitter, and everyone was going crazy.

Heck of an ending to @Yellowstone season three. I’m ready for season 4 to start already. Fun show. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 24, 2020

How dare @Yellowstone end tonight like that ???? I can’t wait until next season ???? #Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/RdzHo1H87G — Beverly Richardson (@bevrichardson19) August 24, 2020

Well, crap, @Yellowstone . Y’all are gonna play us all like that?! — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 24, 2020

I just finished the season finale of @Yellowstone. Those are the only word I can type. pic.twitter.com/c6aj2tZRYC — storme warren (@stormewarren) August 24, 2020

Damn 2020 strikes again. Can’t end the season of @Yellowstone that way. pic.twitter.com/F7WoqhHmtR — matt bryant (@Matt_Bryant3) August 24, 2020

I can’t wait a whole year… @Yellowstone — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) August 24, 2020

Me, simultaneously loving the @Yellowstone season finale and then realizing that it was the last new episode for a while. pic.twitter.com/3EuEg9JpTF — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) August 24, 2020

so you’re telling me I have to wait a YEAR for a new episode of @Yellowstone ?! ???? — NICOLE COMBS ✨ (@nicohocking) August 24, 2020

If you aren’t watching @Yellowstone , you’re wasting your life. Best show on TV. #YellowstoneTV — April R (@ImAprilNotMay) August 24, 2020

Yeah, I’d say those reactions more or less sum it up. Like I said going into the episode, I’d never seen anything like it before, and I’m not sure we’ll ever see anything like it again.

Every single major character other than one might be dead. Now, we have to wait months and months before finding out who is alive and who isn’t.

The @Yellowstone season three finale is tonight, and it’s insane. You have NEVER seen anything like this before on TV. Clear your schedule and get your popcorn ready because you won’t want to miss a single second. Fans will be talking about this for a long time. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 23, 2020

I’m honestly not sure how I’m going to make it through the next nine or ten months until season four arrives. It’s going to be tough as all hell.

You can’t leave us with a cliffhanger like that and expect people to just sit back and relax! My heart was beating out of my chest once the bullets started flying.

Season four can’t get here soon enough. Let us know what you thought in the comments.