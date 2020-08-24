Editorial

Filming Has Already Started On ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 In Montana

Yellowstone, Paramount Network

(Credit: Paramount Network)

Filming is already underway on “Yellowstone” season four.

The third season wrapped up Sunday night on the Paramount Network with an incredible finale episode. Now, we wait for season four, and cameras are already rolling. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

 

The Instagram page for Chief Joseph Ranch, which is one of the locations of filming, posted a message that filming began the previous week. The entire season will be shot in Montana because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is great news. We have no time to waste before we get back together with the Duttons on the ranch. Given how season three ended, I think I speak for everyone when I say we need season four ASAP.

Well, it won’t come out for a long time but at least production has already started. If that doesn’t make you smile, then there’s something just wrong with you!

Let’s get the action underway back on the ranch.

 

If filming is underway in August, I’d imagine we’d be on schedule for a June or July 2021 release. Is it fun that we have to wait so long? Absolutely not, but what choice do we have?

We now will have to wait months and months after the greatest cliffhangers in TV history.

The year 2021 can’t get here fast enough! That much is for sure.