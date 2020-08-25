Entertainment

REPORT: Bella Thorne Made $1 Million In 24 Hours After Launching Her OnlyFans

The Celebrity Experience Featuring Bella Thorne

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist
Font Size:

Actress-turned-Pornhub director Bella Thorne reportedly made $1 million in the first 24 hours after she launched her OnlyFans account.

A representative for the website told Page Six in an article published Tuesday that the star broke the record for the most money earned in 24 hours by a content creator. OnlyFans is a subscription service most known for its X-rated content.

Thorne launched her OnlyFans page Aug. 19 and reportedly crashed the website in the process. Thorne revealed she was launching her page for an upcoming film directed by Sean Baker.

The subscription costs fans $102 for six months, but it is unclear what kind of content she will be providing subscribers with, the outlet reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Bella Thorne Crashes OnlyFans After Joining For Upcoming Film)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Bella Thorne attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 11: Bella Thorne attends the 2nd Annual Porn Hub Awards at Orpheum Theatre on October 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

As previously reported, subscribers can also buy gifts off of her OnlyFans. The gift options include a $99.99 dog bed, a three-bottle liquor dispenser, Christmas inflatables and a hammock. One of the Christmas inflatables reportedly includes Santa riding a polar bear.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 31: Bella Thorne walks the red carpet ahead of the “Joker” screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 31, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Thorne has also been reportedly responding to all DMs and is trying to get “to know her fans better and on a personal level.”

Thorne isn’t the only celebrity on the website. Musician Cardi B and “Real Housewives” star Sonja Morgan both have accounts.

“No I’m not going to be showing my titties, or my p*ssy, or my ass, just straight up real-life content s hi t, you guys be mad nosy when it comes to my life,” Cardi said.