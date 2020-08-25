Baltimore Police Car Windshield Peppered With Bullet Holes After Shootout

The windshield of a Baltimore Police car was riddled with bullet holes following a shootout Monday night.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert, which means shots were probably fired in the area, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s how a @BaltimorePolice unmarked car showed up at Shock Trauma after exchanging gunfire with someone. Somehow, officers were not injured. Trying to find out more https://t.co/R73XP33WiS pic.twitter.com/NrMOq8c93V — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) August 25, 2020

Authorities said officers saw a vehicle and tried to pull it over. As the vehicle came to a stop, police said “it is believed” than an occupant of the vehicle started firing a gun at the officers, per the same report.

The driver then allegedly fled down the street and exited the vehicle again and began shooting at the approaching officers, striking the patrol car multiple times. At least one officer is said to have returned fire before the vehicle again fled, per the same report.

One officer was taken to Shock Trauma as a precautionary measure, and the incident remains under investigation by police.

Following the shootout, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. The victim says he was shot near the same area that the incident took place. Officers are trying to determine if there’s any connection between any of the incidents, according to The Baltimore Sun.