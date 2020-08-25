Report: Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn Named Trustee Of Sister’s Fortune

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears has reportedly been named the trustee of the singer’s fortune.

In court documents obtained by the Blast in a piece published Tuesday, the 29-year-old actress was reportedly named the trustee of the pop singer’s “SJB Revocable Trust.” The trust was reportedly set up to protect the 38-year-old singer and her children’s finances, Sean and Jayden Federline. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Fans Not Convinced New Video Update Is Actually Recent)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Blast (@blast) on Aug 25, 2020 at 12:34pm PDT

According to the outlet, Britney set up the trust back in 2004. (RELATED: Britney Spears Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Manager)

“All of my right, title, and interest in all my property,” the trust read, per the outlet. Plus, “My furniture and furnishings, clothing, jewelry, vehicles and accessories to vehicles, books, paintings, and other artwork, and other tangible articles of personal, domestic household, or recreational use or nature, together with any insurance on such property.”

“My stocks and securities of every kind and character,” the trust added. “My cash and cash equivalents, including all bank accounts and savings accounts of any kind or character.”

In 2018 it was reportedly amended to name the “Zoey 101” star as the “trustee.” A move that was signed off by the “Womanizer” hitmaker’s conservators her father Jamie Spears, and Andrew Wallet, per the report.

As long as the pop star is alive, she’s listed as the “sole beneficiary” of the trust, but if she passes away, the document explains who is in charge of the singer’s fortune.

In a recent document, Jamie Lynn reportedly has asked the court to approve the appointment of Fidelity Financial Management to create “blocked accounts” that will hold all of Britney’s assets and serve as advisors with her investments.

“Upon the settlor’s death, the entire principal of the Trust … shall be promptly distributed by the Trustee to the trustee or co-trustees of the BJS Kids & Family Trust, to be held, administered and distributed in accordance with its terms,” the document read, the document read, per Page Six.

It all comes following reports that Britney had reportedly requested her father, Jamie Spears, be out as the sole conservator in her conservatorship and instead have her care manager, Jodi Montgomery, “continue in that role as [she] has done for nearly a year,” per US Weekly.

Spears’ father reportedly had to step away from the role due to health issues and an alleged altercation with his grandson, Sean Preston,

Reports have since surfaced that, after the hearing, no changes were reportedly made to her 12-year conservatorship, per Entertainment Tonight.

As previously reported, Spears’ father, served as his daughter’s conservator after the singer went through a public spell of mental health issues. Her father was put in charge to help out with her finances and personal issues, per an earlier report by the Blast.