New ‘Call Of Duty’ Trailer Censored In China Over Tiananmen Square Footage

“Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War” reportedly features a new trailer after the original was censored in China over footage from Tiananmen Square.

The first trailer released Aug. 19 showed a black square during the Tiananmen Square footage on platforms in China, according to an article published Monday by Forbes. A new trailer released by Activision Blizzard lacks the footage from the infamous protests that happened in Beijing due to it being censored.

The trailer features historical clips of the Cold War conflict during a voiceover by Soviet KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov, according to Forbes. One of the scenes included footage from the student-led protests in Beijing.

Activision Blizzard is one of the largest gaming companies in the U.S. and Chinese company Tencent owns a 5% stake in the company, the outlet reported.

The move by the company to release a new trailer comes after a player was previously banned for making pro-Hong Kong statements. (RELATED: Hong Kong-Based Player Suspended, Forced To Return Winnings For Supporting Protests)

In October of 2019, Activision Blizzard banned a “Hearthstone” player for his statements. Blitzchung, whose real name is Ng Wai Chung, received punishment for a statement he made during a post-match interview.

“Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our age!” the player said during the broadcast. (RELATED: Student Who Refused To Apologize For Gun-Toting Tiananmen Square Protest Photo Reportedly Plans To Sue His School)

He was reportedly banned from competing for one year and prize money he had previously won was rescinded, according to Variety.