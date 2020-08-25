Cara Delevingne Will Reportedly ‘Open Herself Up To Experiments’ As She Dives Into World Of Porn And Erotica

Cara Delevingne will reportedly “open herself up to experiments and demonstrations in the world’s leading sex research labs” for a new BBC documentary about porn and erotica.

“As someone who struggled for years to understand my sexual identity, I am so excited to be… making a series that could change the views of so many people through honest and personal conversations,” the 28-year-old supermodel shared in a statement about the project from the BBC Three with a working title of “Planet Sex,” per the Daily Mail in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

“I can only imagine what having a series like this would have meant to the 14-year-old me who struggled to understand feelings that were seen as non-conventional or different,” she added. (RELATED: Report: Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Split After 2 Years Together)

The model/actress went on to explain that “if our series helps one young person have an easier conversation with their parents, we will have achieved one of our many goals in making this series.”

The network said the series, produced by Hula and BBC Three, will be “deeply personal, but also universally relevant.”

“Cara’s charisma, curiosity and lived experience make her the perfect guide to a subject that can be controversial but is always fascinating,” Jack Bootle, BBC head of commissioning science and natural history said of the series.

According to the report, some of the questions being looked at include “Why are some of us straight and some of us not?,” “Are gender and sexuality independent or intertwined?” and “Why do our sexual tastes vary from person to person and culture to culture?”

It all comes after Cara recently identified herself as “pansexual” following reported split from Ashley Benson, per Variety.

“I always will remain, I think, pansexual,” the model shared, while describing the term that means to be attracted to all genders, per the outlet.