REPORT: Carole Baskin Could Appear On This Season Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

“Tiger King” star Carole Baskin is reportedly in talks to appear on the upcoming season of “Dancing With The Stars.”

Baskin, Crishell Stause, Anne Heche and AJ McLean are all reportedly in talks, according to a report published by E! News. The outlet also reported that Dr. Anthony Fauci had been asked to participate, but had declined the offer.

Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause and More In Talks For Dancing With the Stars Season 29 https://t.co/4ipUU4pDVe — E! News (@enews) August 24, 2020



Former “Bachelorette” Kaitlin Bristowe is the only confirmed celebrity contestant so far.

Baskin would really make this celebrity line-up worth it to watch. You could have a bunch of boring and not well known celebrities, and I’d still watch it just for Baskin. She’s one of those celebrities you know could go far on the show even if she’s absolutely terrible.

It’d be very similar to Sean Spicer’s tenure on the show I believe. (RELATED: Erin Andrews, Tom Bergeron Out As Hosts Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’)

Another good celebrity for the show would be Stause. She stars on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” which has recently seen more popularity. “Selling Sunset” follows the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles which sells real estate in the area. The show just released its third season and Stause is going through a divorce.

Something like “Dancing With The Stars” would be good for her and fans love to have someone to root for.

Really, I can’t wait to see if Baskin will be on it.