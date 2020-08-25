Cincinnati Football Coach Luke Fickell Gets Huge Contract Extension

Cincinnati Bearcats football coach Luke Fickell has agreed to a monster contract extension.

According to Justin Williams, the rising coaching star has agreed to an extension that will keep him with the Bearcats through 2026.

His base salary will be $3.4 million starting this season.

The extension pays Fickell $3.4 million a year starting with the 2020 season through 2026. All of the extension is funded through private donations & fundraising, according to UC athletic director John Cunningham & the UC Board of Trustees. #Bearcats More soon @TheAthleticCIN. — Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) August 25, 2020

This is a great move by Cincy. Fickell is one of the best coaches in the game, and he’s relatively young at 47.

He has decades of coaching ahead of him, and it’s smart for the Bearcats to lock him up for as long as possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bearcats Football (@gobearcatsfb) on Aug 24, 2020 at 3:31pm PDT

He’s 22-5 in his last two seasons with the Bearcats, and Cincy isn’t exactly the easiest job on the planet to win at.

After all, it’s a G5 job, but Fickell is now getting paid like a solid P5 coach. It’s a bag of money for the man through 2026!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bearcats Football (@gobearcatsfb) on Aug 6, 2020 at 2:49pm PDT

He’s made the Bearcats a legit team and one of the best programs in America outside of the Power Five. There’s no question at all that this was a genius decision.