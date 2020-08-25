Nick Saban Says Playing College Football Is About The Players And Not Money

Alabama football coach Nick Saban says he isn’t motivated by money to make sure the season happens.

There have been nonstop debates about the fate of college football during the coronavirus pandemic, and money has been a common talking point. However, the six-time national champion says he wants to do it for the players.

“Everybody acts like we want to play for the money. We want to play for the players. I want to play for the players,” Saban told the media after practice Monday, according to ESPN.

You can watch and listen to his full comments below.

It’s easy to claim Saban isn’t being honest here and that it’s really about money. Let’s keep it real. College football prints money, especially at a program like Alabama.

Powerhouse college football teams act as ATMs for their respective programs. They make absurd amounts of money.

Having said that, I have no doubt Saban is being honest with why he wants to play. You know what’s better than making a ton of money?

Winning national titles. Saban has six title rings and he didn’t get them by focusing on revenue. He got them by developing players through countless hours of work.

Alabama has a hell of a team this season, and Saban is gunning for his seventh ring. If you need more motivation than that to play, then you’re in football for the wrong reasons.

I can’t wait to see what he does this year with the Crimson Tide.