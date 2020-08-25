Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron At RNC: ‘The Politics Of Identity, Cancellation And Mob Rule Are Not Acceptable To Me’

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron declared his support for President Donald Trump and decried “the politics of identity, cancellation, and mob rule” during his speech Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention.

Cameron began by condemning rioters who do not believe “in the better angels of our shared American history” and show it by targeting “statues of people like Ulysses S. Grant, Frederick Douglass and even [Abraham] Lincoln himself.”

“But even as anarchists mindlessly tear up American cities while attacking police and innocent bystanders, we Republicans do recognize those who work in good faith towards peace, justice, and equality,” he said, declaring that Republicans “will never turn a blind eye to unjust acts” or “accept an all-out assault on Western civilization.”

Cameron contrasted Democrats as wanting to “go backward, to a time when people were treated like political commodities who can’t be trusted to think for themselves” with Republicans who give people “the best chance to meet those universal desires” of work, law and order, and the chance to “make a good life for yourself and your family.”

The Kentucky attorney general then took aim at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“I think often about my ancestors who struggled for freedom,” he said. “And as I think of those giants and their broad shoulders, I also think about Joe Biden, who says ‘if you aren’t voting for me, you ain’t black,’ who argued that Republicans would put us ‘back in chains,’ who says there is no diversity of thought in the black community.”

“Mr. Vice president, look at me,” Cameron declared. “I am black. We are not all the same, sir. I’m not in chains. My mind is my own. And you can’t tell me how to vote because of the color of my skin.”

“Joe Biden is a backwards thinker in a world that is craving forward-looking leadership,” said Cameron. “There’s no wisdom in his record or plan, just a trail of discredited ideas and offensive statements. Joe Biden would destroy jobs, raise our taxes, and throw away the lives of countless unborn children.” (RELATED: ‘Donald Trump Did That’: Vernon Jones Makes His Case For Why The Black Community Should Support Trump)

Cameron argued that Biden is “captive to the radical left, a movement committed to cancel culture and the destruction of public discourse.”

“They believe your skin color must dictate your politics,” he added. “If you fail to conform while exercising your God given right to speak and think freely, they will cut you down. The politics of identity, cancellation and mob rule are not acceptable to me, and Republicans trust you to think for yourselves and to pursue your American dream however you see fit.” (RELATED: Herschel Walker: ‘I Take It As A Personal Insult’ When People Call Trump A Racist)

Cameron then touted a list of Trump’s accomplishments on criminal justice reform, the economy, and his commitment to supporting American workers.

“That’s my Republican Party, the Party of Lincoln, that believes America is an indispensable nation, an evergreen tree, standing tall in a turbulent world,” he concluded. “And that’s why I am voting for Donald Trump for president.”