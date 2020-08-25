Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc grabbed Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson for an exclusive interview outside the West Wing.
Carson is set to deliver his Republican National Convention speech Thursday ahead of President Donald Trump, and he gave Datoc a sneak peak at what to expect from the remarks. (RELATED: Everything You Need To See From Night 1 Of The 2020 RNC, Plus What You Should Expect On Tuesday)
The former neurosurgeon also gave his first reaction to the Opportunity Zones report just issued by the White House, showing that the 9,000 communities receiving South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott’s tax credit have lifted an estimated 1,000,000 Americans out of poverty. In Carson’s eyes, rolling back the progress made in communities by restructuring how Opportunity Zones work — as proposed by former Vice President Joe Biden’s economic plan — would severely impact those neighborhoods.
Finally, Datoc asked Carson to respond to criticism of Trump and HUD’s recent decision to roll back an Obama-era fair housing rule. Some say the rule change — and Trump’s accompanying language on the subject — are racist, but Carson offered a starkly different opinion.
WATCH:
