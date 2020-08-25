HART: Some Observations On The DNC And Coronavirus

Here are a few odd observations on this awful year when we had to confront two major issues: racial injustice and men not washing their hands.

The DNC has mercifully ended. It was a painfully negative portrayal of America and Americans. By contrast, the RNC has been upbeat and optimistic. Herschel Walker gave a moving speech in support of Trump. I was concerned for a moment when Herschel talked about his experience of growing up “in the Deep South.” I instinctively thought, “Oh no, please don’t mention Drunkle Mac by name!”

Dems say we are a bigoted country doing nothing about the global warming that raises sea levels. I guess this message would ring more true if Michelle Obama had not made her speech from her 7,000 square foot, $12 million, oceanfront home on Martha’s Vineyard. And perhaps global warming has become less of an issue since 17-year-old Greta Thunberg discovered boys.

The Democrat platform is pretty much that eight unarmed African Americans were shot by police last year signals systemic racism and that the Dems, against all evidence, would have done something better with the China COVID pandemic. But looking at the old guard Democrat geriatocracy of Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Liz Warren, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, it seems Trump’s coronavirus policy is working just fine, since they are all still alive.

The Democrats talk about having a “big tent.” From the looks of their speakers, it should be an oxygen tent.

Biden’s speech (which had the lowest bar set since AOC was accepted into college), had to have been pre-recorded. It was full of non-specific political platitudes, one of which was to “choose light [him] over darkness [Trump].” It makes me nervous when a guy in Biden’s condition and at his age invites me to follow him “into the light.”

Kamala Harris gave a good speech. A Democrat party that says it does not like stereotypes brings in a Jamaican woman to look after a rich, elderly, white man.

So to sum it up, this election will pit Biden’s faux compassion and self-professed honor against your 401K and your family’s safety.

The Portland Trail Blazers upset the LA Lakers in the first game of the grievance-based NBA season. The Trail Blazers (the name is likely racist; I cannot imagine those who blazed trails out West didn’t kill a few Native Americans) played like their lives depended on it. And they might. If they lose, the team would have to leave the NBA bubble and go back to Portland.

NBA ratings are way down. Folks do not like being preached to about BLM by players who do not understand it is a communist organization. But I have to say, the NBA bubble in Orlando has worked well. It has kept NBA players safe from viruses and Kardashians.

The Southern District of New York Attorney General’s office has become the enforcement thugs of the Democrat Party. They harassed Trump on his taxes, the Trump Foundation, etc. They seem to only conjure up crimes against Republican friends of Trump: Michael Cohen, Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and now Steve Bannon. The Clinton Family Foundation can take in hundreds of millions from corrupt foreigners, spend just a fraction on charity and not get touched. Bannon takes a salary from a foundation and gets indicted. If Trump really wants to “lock her up” in New York, Hillary would have to switch to Republican and work for him.

Putin tried to kill another political rival, Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned with a radioactive drink. If he dies, in Russia this will be called “natural causes.” The closest thing we have in America is the Clintons. A resignation from a Clinton operation is not complete until you are found dead. Anyone who has ever worked with the Clintons cannot even qualify for a life insurance policy in America.

The large downward trend in COVID cases and deaths has gone largely unreported by the media, who are pulling for the virus to hurt Trump on November third. They told us a month ago that Trump was trailing Biden by 12 points. Even the media didn’t really believe that, and now the race is close. Now, with mail-in ballots, it is vital that Democrats get upwards of 300 percent turnout in the cemeteries of key battleground states.

