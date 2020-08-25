Jon Voight Accused Of Slapping Co-Star On Set Of ‘Ray Donovan’

Actor Frank Whaley accused Jon Voight of slapping him on the set of “Ray Dononvan.”

The accusation was shared by Whaley Monday night on Twitter during Voight’s involvement in the virtual Republican National Convention.

Fuck Jon Voight. On Ray Donovan he slapped me across the face in the middle of a scene because he couldn’t keep up, then denied doing it. He forgot about the still photographer who was on set. Bottom line: Jon Voight is a major dick. #RNCConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/l7o2HQOxx9 — Frank Whaley (@TheFrankWhaley) August 25, 2020

Voight’s part in the convention included narrating an introduction video Monday night. The actor described President Donald Trump as “a man who cares, a man who loves America and all Americans.” (RELATED: Jon Voight Praises President Trump For Coronavirus Response)

“We all know that it is easy to criticize. It takes a true leader to solve problems,” Voight said during the video. “COVID-19. While others criticized without solutions, President Trump’s swift action saved lives, and as leading Democrats want to keep businesses closed down, our president is leading a way for a full economic recovery.”

Voight has been an outspoken supporter of Trump and was awarded the National Medal of Arts by the president.

The “Woodlawn” star received the medal for “his exceptional capacity as an actor to portray deeply complex characters.”