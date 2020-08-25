Kevin Hart Reveals He Tested Positive For Coronavirus At The Same Time As Tom Hanks

Comedian Kevin Hart says he tested positive for coronavirus months ago.

Hart revealed his results during Dave Chappelle’s “An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair” show, according to an article published Monday by Page Six.

Kevin Hart kept coronavirus diagnosis secret ‘because Tom Hanks is more famous than I am’ https://t.co/EOZkjC9j96 — The Independent (@Independent) August 25, 2020

“The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am,” Hart said during the show, the outlet reported.

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were among the first celebrities to publicly reveal they had tested positive for coronavirus on March 11. (RELATED: Tom Hanks And Wife Rita Wilson Say They’ve Tested ‘Positive’ For Coronavirus)

“Hello, folks,” Hanks tweeted at the time. “Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Hart revealed he had tested positive at Chappelle’s show in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Sources told Page Six that Chappelle spent $100,000 on rapid coronavirus testing for his outdoor shows. Comedians who have performed at his shows includes Donnell Rawlings, Bill Burr, Michelle Wolf, Questlove and Tobe Nwigwe.