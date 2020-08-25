Less Than Half Of Americans Trust Biden Or Trump To Provide Accurate Coronavirus Information

Less than half of Americans surveyed trust President Donald Trump or Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to deliver accurate information about the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Tuesday poll.

Though both candidates polled below 50%, more adults said they trust Biden on the issue, the Axios poll showed. While 46% percent of adults said they trust Biden “a great deal” or a “fair amount,” 31% said the same about the president.

The number of Democrats who trust Biden regarding the virus, 80%, is greater than the amount of Republicans who trust Trump, 69%, according to the poll. More independents said they trust the former vice president, the poll showed. (RELATED: Trump Coronavirus Approval Hits All Time Low)

The poll also found that over half of respondents knew someone who had tested positive for the virus, and over 20% knew someone who had died.

Only 48% of Americans surveyed said that they would take a “first-generation COVID vaccine” once one becomes available, though 62% of Americans said that they would get a flu shot. The figure comes as the United States approaches 6 million confirmed coronavirus cases, according to a Johns Hopkins University database. (RELATED: Virginia May Mandate A Coronavirus Vaccine)

Barely half the country is now willing to take a Coronavirus vaccine. The attack on science has consequences. CNN POLL: Would Try To Get a Coronavirus Vaccine Now 56%

May 66% — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 19, 2020

The poll was conducted from Aug. 21-24 among 1,084 American adults with a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.

