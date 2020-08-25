‘I Don’t Have The CW Girl Body’: Lili Reinhart Says She Didn’t Want To Do The ‘Riverdale’ Bra And Underwear Scene

Actress Lili Reinhart opened up about her hesitancy over doing the latest underwear and bra scene in the CW’s “Riverdale.”

Reinhart said the scene in “Riverdale” made her feel really “insecure” in an interview published Monday by the Los Angeles Times.

“I don’t have the CW girl body — tiny waist, nice-shaped legs, skinny, small, tiny,” Reinhart told the outlet. “I had to do a bra and underwear scene in this last season and I felt really insecure about it. I really, really didn’t want to do it. I didn’t tell anyone this. I wasn’t pressured into doing it. I did it because it was my job. But I felt bad about myself doing it. I really did. And this is where it gets complicated.” (RELATED: Lili Reinhart Says She Is A ‘Proud Bisexual Woman’)

“I can’t preach body positivity if I don’t practice it,” she continued. “So even if I’m not feeling amazing about my body, I felt it was important for me to do the scene anyway in my bra and underwear so people could see my body as it was. I did it for the people who feel like they need to look a certain way.”

It’s so nice to see Reinhart say something like this. She didn’t say anything about having to prepare for the scene by changing her diet or working out a ton. She just did the scene as she is. It’s great to see other body types on TV. Especially Reinhart’s because so many girls and women look like her.

I’m proud of her for being able to push past her insecurities.