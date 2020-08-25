Louisville Will Let Football Fans Tailgate During The 2020 Season

Fans of the Louisville Cardinals will be able to drink a few cold beers prior to games during the 2020 season.

The Cardinals announced their plans for fans during the coronavirus pandemic, and they're very reasonable.

Capacity at Cardinal Stadium is capped at 30% and tailgating will be allowed with proper social distancing.

My stance on tailgating has been very simple since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. If fans are allowed in the stadium, then they should be allowed to tailgate.

If it’s safe enough to sit with your crew inside the stadium, then it’s safe enough to drink a few cold beers with the boys outside the stadium.

It’s really not that hard to figure out. It makes no sense on any level to suggest fans are safe inside the stadium, but it’s too dangerous for them to drink beer by their car.

Louisville is 100% making the correct decision by allowing tailgating, and I wish more schools would open their eyes to this basic line of thinking.

So, enjoy a few cold beers this fall as the Cardinals play. It’s nice to see that some programs still have common sense.