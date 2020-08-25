Megan Fox Says People Are Calling Her A ‘Slut’ Because Of Her Relationship With Machine Gun Kelly

Actress Megan Fox claimed that people have been calling her a “slut” after she went public about her new relationship with musician Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox opened up about the perception people have had of her since her split with ex-husband Brian Austin Green in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Monday.

“For whatever reason, people are very trigger happy to call me stupid or call me vain or call me a slut, which is crazy,” Fox told the outlet. “I was in the same relationship for 15 years, you know? It’s bizarre, this image that gets projected onto me that people have just accepted and that’s lived for over a decade. And that I never really did anything to earn in the first place.”

“I would never fill my brain with anything trolls have to say,” she added. (RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox’s Relationship Is Instagram Official)

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly went Instagram official with their relationship at the end of July. The couple was first romantically linked back in May following the actress’ split from Green.

Green confirmed the split in May on his podcast.

“She said, ‘I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,'” Green previously said.