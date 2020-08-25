Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Calls The Big 10 Canceling Football ‘Leadership’

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is living in a fantasyland when it comes to the state of college football.

The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans won’t be playing football this fall after the Big 10 canceled the season during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Football (@msu_football) on Aug 11, 2020 at 2:07pm PDT

Obviously, the lack of games will have a monster impact on the economy and state as a whole. How does Whitmer feel about it? Apparently, she’s peachy with the decision.

According to MLive.com, she told the media the following Monday:

I was glad that the Big Ten took the leadership role that they did…Football is a very intimate sport where you are up in one another’s faces. That’s what makes it inherently risky, so that’s my concern. I love football. I wanted to be a sports broadcaster. I don’t like not seeing football this fall, but I’m glad that the Big Ten took the leadership they did and the (Michigan) High School Sports Association did as well.

I’m asking this with 100% seriousness. Is there any science that proves a single college football player in the FBS has contracted coronavirus from playing football?

Is there a single case that proves football is more dangerous than attending college classes and parties, or students having sex on campus?

Last time I checked, the answer was that there wasn’t any proof to suggest football was more dangerous than any of the activities listed above. If football is so dangerous because it’s “intimate,” then how the hell are campuses going to load up with students having sex? Where is the consistency.

Furthermore, the Big 10 canceling football wasn’t leadership. It was cowardice. It was decision-making based on fear, and we shouldn’t ever forget that fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Aug 11, 2020 at 1:14pm PDT

Whitmer has no idea what the hell she’s talking about. She’s out here applauding Cowardly Kevin for ruining the Big 10.

We’ll see if she’s laughing and clapping when UM donors withhold millions and millions of dollars.

As I’ve said many times, the people behind this circus need to go. Every single one of them needs to lose their jobs.

The Big 10 committed suicide and bankrupted our future for no reason at all, and Gretchen Whitmer is out here praising it as “leadership.”

It’s pathetic on all levels, and we won’t forget this travesty anytime soon.